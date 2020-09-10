Coronavirus forces adjustments for Lancaster City Restaurant Week

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Restaurant Week kicked off Thursday.

This year it will be 10 days as organizers try to gin up more support for struggling restaurant owners, who are hamstrung from the pandemic.

“Like every other restaurant here in Lancaster I think we’re really feeling the struggle,” said Meg Lefever Titter, owner of Max’s Eatery.

Lefever Titter said Restaurant Week normally sends a boost in sales, but with the pandemic in place, it’s uncertain how substantial that boost will be.

Lefever Titter says she’ll take any business she can get, however. “It’s incredibly helpful for anyone who is looking to take a break from cooking at home to put in that order for your favorite local restaurant because we need your business.”

To try and accommodate larger crowds, more restaurants are offering outdoor seating.

Restaurants that typically include discounts might not be able to dish them out this year, especially if they’re just trying to survive.

“It’s all the more reason to come out,” says Anne Williams, communications director for Lancaster City Alliance. “Some restaurants aren’t offering specials for restaurant week, others are and that’s why we need the community’s help.”

Those who can’t dine in are still encouraged to grab take out or a gift card.

At Max’s, which is on West King Street, they’ll have socially distanced tables available to try and get what they can out of a different sort of week.

“I think it’s going to look a lot different,” Lefever Titter said. “But we really want to make sure we are able to welcome as many guests as possible.”