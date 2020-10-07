Coronavirus positive at Marticville Middle School

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Manor School District has announced that a person tested positive for coronavirus at Marticville Middle School on Wednesday.

The district says the person will not return to school until they have recovered and all people who have had close contact are notified. The school will not be closing.

As a result of the positive case, Penn Manor says it has taken the following actions:

  • Contacted the PA Department of Health for further guidance
  • Cleaned and disinfected locations visited by the individual who tested positive
  • Identified individuals who had close contact with the infected individual and communicated directly with them on their next steps, which could include a 14-day quarantine.

