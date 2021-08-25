Couple heads back to college to complete senior year and take home with them

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Trevor and Carrissa Rockey, both seniors at Geneva College, recently got married. The couple also just finished building their first home together, a tiny home that is 300 square feet.

They decided to take their home with them since it sits on a trailer.

“We are excited,” Carrissa said. “After a day of classes, we can come back to our home and relax and enjoy being together.

The Rockey’s will rent space at a mobile home community that is 20 minutes away from campus.

“I am not worried about space,” Trevor said. “I am used to sleeping in bunk beds and having very little headroom.”

The Rockey’s say they plan on moving their home back to Central Pennsylvania after graduation, and then buy a bigger home and start a family within five years.