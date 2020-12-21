COVID-19 won’t stop Cumberland County’s 5th annual ‘Shop with the Sheriff’

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office are shopping, wrapping, and delivering gifts to 10 lucky children through its 5th annual Shop with the Sheriff program.

“This year was different for our Shop with the Sheriff event, we wanted to make sure everyone was safe, but we still wanted to give back to the children who have gone through so much,” said Ron Anderson, Cumberland County Sheriff. “It’s through the generous donations of our county employees, the community and fundraisers throughout the year that help us make the holidays a little happier for these children.”

In past years, the deputies, children, and families shopped after dinner with Santa and games at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center. The children received $200 for the shopping trip and were encouraged to purchase a present they wanted, one they needed, and a gift for a family member.

“The children still received $200 for their gifts, but we missed seeing them have the opportunity to interact with all our deputies,” said Cumberland County Chief Deputy Jody Smith. “Sheriff Anderson and I thank Cumberland County Sheriff Deputies Valerie Weary, Erin Reddington and Chelsea Nelson for their time in coordinating this event making the holidays a little more special for these children.”

Since the event began, the Sheriff’s Office and the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office have helped brighten the holidays for 74 children.