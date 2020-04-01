Crayola Experience offering at-home activities

EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) – To help parents and kids stay creative and active, Crayola Experience is providing fun, at-home activities through their websites and social channels.

Parents can download free step-by-step crafting instructions, coloring pages, games, apps, and colorful science experiments using household items. They also can watch Create-It-Yourself videos, and learn tips and tricks to get creative with things around the house.

Activities, live events, and video premiers will be posted on the companies’ Facebook channels and new activities will be added to their websites regularly.

The crafts on the Crayola Experience website include content only from Crayola Experience.



www.CrayolaExperience.com/Creativity-at-Home

www.Crayola.com/AtHome