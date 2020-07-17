Cumberland County K-9 given heaven on earth before passing on

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — After nearly 10 years together, a K9 handler for the Carlisle War College and South Central Task Force said goodbye to his beloved Brutus on Thursday.

“In law enforcement, we’re always brothers in blue and sisters in blue, and we back each other up, but having a K-9 is having the best partner you can have,” said Sgt. Howie Weary, Brutus’ handler.

Together they protected presidents, the US Army War College and searched more than 17,900 vehicles for explosives.

“That’s a lot of cars to search,” Weary laughed.

Some of their finest work was during the Pope’s visit to Philadelphia in 2015. Brutus was so jazzed he couldn’t sleep.

“That night, I left him out of his crate, and he would jump on me, jump back off, jump on me, jump back off,” Weary said.

In recent weeks, Brutus slowed down. Weary took him to the vet, learning that he had a large, cancerous mass on his liver and it was likely spreading.

“It was very painful for him. So, at that point, I tried getting it in my mind, ‘it’s time,” Weary said.

A few years back, Sgt. Weary thought it was going to be his time, too.

“We put [Brutus to work] on January 1, 2012, and about two weeks later, I was diagnosed with AML leukemia,” Weary said.

They had just met, but Brutus couldn’t bear being away from Weary while he was getting treatment. Another handler had to take Brutus to Weary’s work vehicle just so he could smell his scent.

Once they were reunited, they never left each other’s side.

Brutus was put down shortly after we recorded our interview with Sgt. Weary. Even then, he never left Brutus’ side.

“I just want them to remember him for all the work he’s done to the community, and he has done a lot,” Weary said.