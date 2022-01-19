Cumberland County libraries used as warming centers

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Several Cumberland County libraries are keeping people warm from the freezing weather.
This of course can be dangerous to those living outside. Facility locations include Shippensburg, Camp Hill, Carlisle, and more.
Warming centers located in Cumberland County:
Amelia Givin Library
114 N. Baltimore Ave, Mt. Holly Springs
717.486.3688
Coy Public Library
73 West King Street, Shippensburg
171.532.4508
Fredricksen Library
100 N. 19th Street, Camp Hill
717.761.3900
New Cumberland Library
1 Benjamin Plaza, News Cumberland
717.774.7820
Bosler Memorial Library
158 West High Street, Carlisle
717.243.4642
John Graham Library
9 Parsonage Street, Newville
717.776.5900
Simpson Library
16 N. Walnut Street, Mechanicsburg
717.766.0171
Hours of operations vary for each location.