Cumberland County will accept applications for CARES funding

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County will soon accept applications for businesses to receive federal CARES Act funding.

The county received $22.9 million to help municipalities, small businesses, and nonprofits. The priority will be given to those that have not received previous COVID-relief funding.

Applications can be submitted starting Thursday morning at 8 a.m. and the deadline is July 30. The money will be distrubuted mid-to-late August.

