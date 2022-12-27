ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas time — it’s the season of giving and one Midstate woman got the gift of a lifetime.

“It’s been a journey,” said Robyn Fitting.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with Your Local Election HQ.

In 2013, Fitting was diagnosed with chronic kidney failure, a disease that has taken many away from their families. After multiple doctor visits, Fitting was placed on the kidney transplant list, hoping a donor could save her life.

“Like I said, I have been through so many surgeries, and whatnot, catheters in and out, I’m just so blessed to have a deceased kidney,” says Fitting.

After spending nine years on the donor list, Fitting got a call from UPMC Harrisburg about an available kidney for transplant on Dec. 16. Fitting received this gift of life, and it came the day after her husband’s birthday.

He could not have been happier.

“He is ecstatic, he said it couldn’t be a better birthday gift. I said a birthday gift for him and a Christmas gift for me, “so,” said Fitting.

According to the State Department of Health, over 6,000 people with chronic kidney disease are on the waitlist for a kidney transplant. Fitting, like many health officials, encourages everyone to take it seriously because your life and someone else’s life are at stake.

“If you can get a living donor, you have twice the amount of time to live than a deceased donor. And get on that transplant list as soon as you can because it takes six to eight years until you’re at the top of the list,” said Fitting.