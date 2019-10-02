Cumberland Goodwill EMS to hold civilian class

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland Goodwill EMS is hosting a civilian EMS class.

The free class will teach people about the challenges EMS agencies face, what happens during an emergency, billing issues and ambulance memberships.

People who attend the class will also be certified in CPR, AED and Stop The Bleed training.

Assistant Chief, Nathan Harig says this is the first of its kind in the area.

“It’s going to be a great class, it will be free to the public and it’s just something that we want them to understand what it is we go through and to have the knowledge they need if they are called to save a life,” said Harig.