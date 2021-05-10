CVS MinuteClinics offering free heart health screenings for Women’s Health Week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s National Women’s Health Week, so CVS is offering free heart health screenings for women across the country through Saturday.

Those are happening at the more than 1,100 MinuteClinic locations across the country, including those in York, Lancaster and Susquehanna Township.

The goal of all this is to help women understand their risk for heart disease, which remains the number one killer of both men and women in the U.S.

CVS says nearly 80% of cardiac events can be prevented, but there’s a lack of awareness and understanding about risks.

That’s why preventative care like these screenings is key.

They only takes a few minutes. There are walk-ins or you can schedule an appointment online.

If you come to a screening, you’ll just need to do a finger prick and a couple of other measurements to learn five personal health numbers that can help determine your risk for heart disease.

Those include bad cholesterol, good cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and mass body index.

“Knowledge is really power in a lot of ways, and in a year when so many of us have been couped up, exercising less, eating more, maybe drinking a little too much or even taking up smoking again, rejoining your health journey again and being able to use these numbers as a motivator to get to better health,” said Jessica Clabaugh, a nurse practitioner at CVS.

If needed, the nurse practitioners can share tips on diet and exercise, begin the process for further blood tests and connect you with other resources.

To mark the special week, CVS is also offering deals for women’s wellness products and is raising money for the American Heart Association and “Go Red for Women” at stores or online.

Free vouchers for the screenings can be found on the CVS website. They can be printed or shown at the clinic on a mobile device.