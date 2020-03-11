Funeral service date set for fallen Mount Holly Springs firefighter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fallen firefighter Jerome Guise will be laid to rest Saturday, March 14.

The funeral service will be held at the Carlise Evangelical Free Church on 290 Petersburg Road. Visitation will be available from 9 a.m to 11 a.m. and the funeral with full honors will begin immediately after.

Guise was a member of the Citizens Fire Company of Mt. Holly for more than 20 years.

The Cumberland County coroner says Guise was killed when a front porch roof collapsed on him as he was fighting a fire. Resident Jessica Diehl was also killed in the blaze.