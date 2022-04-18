MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County church filled 125 people’s gas tanks for free this past weekend.

DaySpring Ministries gave away gas gift cards at the Sheetz in Middletown on Saturday. The event started at 8 a.m., but cars were lined up as early as 6. The church donated more than $5,000 worth of gas to those in need.

“We brought our food pantry out here also, By His Grace Food Pantry, and the gas cards, and we made sure that we met the needs of all individuals who showed up,” said Pastor Darryl Godlock.

DaySpring Ministries says it will be having another gas giveaway in the near future.