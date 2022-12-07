DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners hosted “The Best of the Badges” event on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

The commissioners announced various leaders in fire, EMS, and law enforcement who are 2022’s recipients of the “Craig Webb Memorial Award.”

Webb passed away in 2004 after serving in all three lines of work. This year’s winners thanked their families and Webb.

“Because we were all friends of Craig back in the day and knowing him as a friend and now having an award in his memory is definitely something that gives you a little bit of an emotional roller coaster,” said Lifetime EMS Assistant Chief Stephen Boyer.

“I cannot do this without my family backing. My wife and my kids supporting me the whole way up through,” added Paxtang Fire Company Deputy Chief Todd Zwigart.

The “Law Enforcement Leader of the Year” award went to Harrisburg’s senior patrol officer Nathan Ishman.

Harrisburg named Ishman “Officer of the Year” in May 2022.

The Dauphin County Commissioners proclaimed this Friday, Dec. 9, as “Nathan Ishman Day.”