Dauphin County Commissioners to host virtual forum on child abuse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners will be hosting an online forum in the evening titled “Our Community, Our Responsibility”, which looks to address and educate on the threat of child abuse and sex trafficking.

The panel of speakers include:

Marisa McClellan, Esq., Administrator, Dauphin County Social Services for Children and Youth

Terry Wealand, Captain, Harrisburg Police Department

Steven Turner Esq., Harrisburg Area YWCA

Dr. Dawn Crosson, PsyD, Clinical Psychologist

Ausha Green, Harrisburg City Council, Oversight of Public Safety

Angela Liddle, President/CEO, PA Family Support Alliance

Jen Gettle, Chief Deputy District Attorney, Dauphin County

Moderated by Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III

Additional comments will be made from Angel Fox with State Rep. Patty Kim’s office and Charla Plaines with C.A.T.C.H., the release said.

To join the virtual community discussion,

Join OfficeSuite meeting https://meeting.windstream.com/j/1111903662

Enter Meeting ID: 111 190 3662

Or

Dial +1 646 741 5292

Enter Meeting ID: 111 190 3662

To report suspected child abuse, call Dauphin County Children and Youth at 717.780.7200 or the State Child Abuse Hotline, which is available 24 hours/7 days a week, at 800.932.0313.