Dauphin County Commissioners to host virtual forum on child abuse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners will be hosting an online forum in the evening titled “Our Community, Our Responsibility”, which looks to address and educate on the threat of child abuse and sex trafficking.
The panel of speakers include:
- Marisa McClellan, Esq., Administrator, Dauphin County Social Services for Children and Youth
- Terry Wealand, Captain, Harrisburg Police Department
- Steven Turner Esq., Harrisburg Area YWCA
- Dr. Dawn Crosson, PsyD, Clinical Psychologist
- Ausha Green, Harrisburg City Council, Oversight of Public Safety
- Angela Liddle, President/CEO, PA Family Support Alliance
- Jen Gettle, Chief Deputy District Attorney, Dauphin County
- Moderated by Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III
Additional comments will be made from Angel Fox with State Rep. Patty Kim’s office and Charla Plaines with C.A.T.C.H., the release said.
To join the virtual community discussion,
- Join OfficeSuite meeting https://meeting.windstream.com/j/1111903662
- Enter Meeting ID: 111 190 3662
Or
- Dial +1 646 741 5292
- Enter Meeting ID: 111 190 3662
To report suspected child abuse, call Dauphin County Children and Youth at 717.780.7200 or the State Child Abuse Hotline, which is available 24 hours/7 days a week, at 800.932.0313.