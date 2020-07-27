Dauphin County officials distributing air conditioners and fans to help seniors stay cool

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Office of Aging continues efforts to help residents, who qualify, to stay cool during the hot stretch of the summer.

Field representatives are making most of the client contacts by phone, but they are dropping off fans and air conditioners to people who are registered with the office.

Robert Burns is the director of the Office of Aging; he says steps are being taken to keep people safe.

“When our employees drop off the fans or air conditioners, they are following all of the CDC guidelines and taking extra precautions because we don’t want to transmit the virus to anyone,” Burns said.

He says the county has air conditioners and fans in stock, but they are only for people who meet the similar qualifications of meals on wheels recipients.

Burns added that most senior centers in the county, ones normally used as cooling locations, are closed, so he suggests people who need to cool down, go to area malls or stop by a county library.

