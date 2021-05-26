Dauphin County to raise its Everyday Hero Challenge to support foster kids, CASA program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County is raising its Everyday Hero Challenge Wednesday.

The fundraiser will benefit foster kids and CASA, which is the court appointed special advocate program.

County officials will share details on this challenge at 11 a.m. at the Dauphin County Courthouse.

The challenge itself runs the entire month of June.

It’s a 30-day physical fitness fundraiser that supports advocacy on behalf of abused and neglected children.

Participants of all ages must register and pay a fee.

Then, they log 62 miles of any physical activity between June 1 and 30.

Money goes to the nonprofit CASA, whose volunteer advocates represent children in court, in an effort to get them into safe and permanent homes as quickly as possible.

CASA ‘s executive director Corey Korinda said in a statement, “The pandemic has taken a major toll on these kids and jeopardizes our financial ability to train more volunteer court advocates on their behalf.”

Korinda says as an everyday hero, you can make sure the program has enough money to double the number of volunteer advocates by next year.