DAUPHIN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Back in October, a massive fire destroyed the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Historical Society Museum leaving the building at a total loss.

“I’m sad I’m very sad my sister said don’t send her pictures because she’s very sad,” Deborah Rudy said.

Teary eyes have stopped in their tracks yet were hidden behind cell phones as many people captured the Dauphin Middle Paxton Historical Society Museum ripped brick by brick.

“I cried when I saw it burning, I live on Erie St. and I cried when I saw the roof on fire,” Rudy said.

Rudy says this building means so much to her. Rudy’s grandmother taught classes in the building, her parents went to school there and she graduated here years ago.

“I have chills watching it thinking about it I’m jumping every time they take a brick down or the windows because I have memories about all of it as does everyone in my family or everyone in this town,” Rudy said.

Museum manager Kathy Fisher says she’s spent many hours here and to see so much history fall to the ground is heartbreaking.

“It’s a great loss when I look back at all of our pictures and the things it still makes me want to cry but I guess we have to move on,” Fisher said.

The demolition will take about a week to complete, and Fisher says they will rebuild, but it’s going to take some time.

“I got the phone call around 6:00 in the morning that the building was on fire I was warned that it’s not pretty and it wasn’t,” Fisher said.