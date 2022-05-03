HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On May 3, 1993, Dennis Owens filed his first report for abc27. The story was about a fitness event in Harrisburg.

Owens met NFL legend Franco Harris, spoke with then-Lieutenant Governor Mark Singel, and even attempted to climb a rock wall for the story, which you can watch here:

Twenty-nine years later, Owens says, “Thank you so much for allowing me into your living rooms each and every night. I don’t take that for granted.”

Owens began his career at abc27 as a weekend sports anchor. Today he is the host and co-producer of This Week in Pennsylvania as well as an abc27 anchor and reporter.