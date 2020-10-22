Department of Health Adds Testing Site in Lebanon County to Help Contain Local Spread of COVID-19

FILE – In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. As a transgender woman, Levine has been subject to an endless stream of mockery and abuse on social media and elsewhere. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine today announced beginning Saturday, October 24, an outdoor testing clinic will be held in the lower parking lot at Lebanon County Fire Training Center in Lebanon County to contain the recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Since the beginning of September, we have seen an increase of 871 cases in Lebanon County, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Dr. Levine said. “These testing sites will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate and quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The department has signed a contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) to provide testing in communities in need across Pennsylvania. AMI has already deployed to Centre, Columbia , Indiana , Berks and Northumberland counties to perform community testing.

The department decides which counties to deploy testing based on the total number of confirmed cases in the last 14 days per 100,000 people as well as where outbreaks are happening, county population, and other metrics.

This week, Lebanon has the fifth-highest percent-positivity at 8.2 percent. This is up from a percent-positivity of 7.4 percent the previous week. The department believes that increased testing in the county will assist in determining the prevalence of the virus and help county move forward. Other concerning counties, identified as those with percent positives above five percent, can be found on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard . Each county is being monitored and observed as the state continues to examine all available data.

Testing will be available daily from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM starting Saturday, October 24 through Wednesday, October 28.

The address for Lebanon County testing is Lebanon County Fire Training Center, 833 Metro Drive, Lebanon, PA, 17042.

Up to 440 patients can be tested per day. Testing is free and on a first come, first serve basis to anyone three years-of-age and older. Patients are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary, but patients should bring a photo-ID and insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.

Individuals who are tested should self-isolate while they await test results. For those individuals who live with other people, they should self-isolate in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible. Whoever else lives in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home. The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result .