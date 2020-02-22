‘Designathon’ students working overnight to develop marketing campaigns for nonprofits

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Eleven groups of students, faculty and alumni are working overnight Friday into Saturday afternoon on different marketing campaigns as part of Pennsylvania College of Art and Design’s annual “Designathon.”

Each group is assigned to a local nonprofit, and is tasked with creating a marketing campaign complete with visuals, social media elements and posters, among other things, for each client.

The groups have 24 hours to develop their color projects, before present their final designs to their respective clients Saturday at 4pm.