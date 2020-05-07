Dickinson College renaming campus building after longtime employees

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) -- Susan Tyson is a long time volunteer with Susquehanna Service Dogs and has raised a lot of litters for the nonprofit that assist people with disabilities.

"Two girls and four boys and they're a little bit noisy sometimes and they are growing very normal and healthy, they are about 4 pounds they started out at one pound and they are making progress leaps and bounds," Tyson said. "So with the crisis, we are having I thought all the people sitting around twiddling their thumbs maybe we can entertain them and teach them something."