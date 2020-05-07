Dickinson College renaming campus building after longtime employees

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Dickinson College is renaming a campus building after longtime employees who former slaves.
The college’s board of trustees approved the changes after a multi-year research initiative of the college’s ties to slavery.
The board is renaming Cooper Hall the Spradley-Young Hall next school year. Henry Spradley and Robert Young were longtime college employees who were former slaves.
Top Stories:
- Rabid cats found in Carlisle
- Web Exclusive: Sam Fisher fishing with his son during quarantine
- Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order to protect renters and homeowners from evictions through July 10