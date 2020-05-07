Dickinson College renaming campus building after longtime employees

Community

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Dickinson College is renaming a campus building after longtime employees who former slaves.

The college’s board of trustees approved the changes after a multi-year research initiative of the college’s ties to slavery.

The board is renaming Cooper Hall the Spradley-Young Hall next school year. Henry Spradley and Robert Young were longtime college employees who were former slaves.

Top Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss