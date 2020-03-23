Dillsburg restaurant begins community sharing

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Road Hawg Barbecue on Baltimore Street is offering more than curbside service to its community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The York County business is using its empty dine-in space to store donations of toilet paper, books, food and more to give to customers in need.

“Several people, which I think is so great, are coming in and getting things they want and then they are leaving things they can donate. There have been other people that come in real quick and pick something up. We are hoping that everyone will come in and take advantage of this. This is the community sharing with each other. We all need a little help and hopefully, this will help some people,” said Alicia Walters, co-owner Road Hawg Barbecue.

Walters says all donations are wiped down when they arrive and you do not have to order food from the restaurant to take advantage of the donations.

“The donations are here for anybody that needs them. Anyone can come in,” said Walters.

Walters said they have had requests for bread, toilet paper, paper towels, and sanitizing wipes.

Visit the Road Hawg Barbecue Facebook page for the latest information on donations and hours.