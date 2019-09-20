Donate today and help ABC27 News Feed a Local Family

September is Hunger Action Month. ABC27 News is teaming up with Weis Markets for a food drive to benefit the Central PA Food Bank. 1 in 10 people in Central PA struggle with hunger. For children, that number increases to 1 in 6 who are hungry. The Central PA Food Bank serves 135,000 individuals each month through a network of 1,400 partners and programs through 27 counties.

To help spread awareness you can wear orange, the official color of Hunger Action Month, volunteer at the Central PA Food Bank or advocate for those facing hunger with your elected officials. The most important and impactful action you can make is donating food or money. Due to the Central PA Food Bank buying in bulk, a donation of $1 can help provide 6 meals to those facing hunger.

You can physically drop off items at two locations. Weis markets in Enola and Weis market in Lancaster. ABC27 news will be out at the locations below on the following days and times: