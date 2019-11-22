Donations pour in to build new Santa house in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Donations are pouring in to build a new Santa house in Middletown amid accusations of sexual assault involving the previous house.

In 2016, Keith Hoffa approached Mayor James Curry saying he owned the Santa house used in Middletown Borough several decades ago.

“And I thought being a town of tradition, being a town of history, we’re the oldest town in Dauphin County, that was something that the public would really like to see back,” Curry said.

In March 2018, Curry discovered Hoffa faced two dozen charges and was accused of sexually abusing nine children over 20 years.

The community overwhelmingly decided to keep the Santa house until questions were raised only two weeks ago.

“The borough council president was approached at the polls on election day by a family member of one of the alleged victims, who indicated that that individual was having difficulty seeing the Santa house in the town,” Curry said.

Tuesday night, three of the seven people on the borough council voted not to use the Santa house after an alleged victim said she was assaulted in the shed while it was attached to Hoffa’s house. The alleged incident was before it was given back to the borough as the Santa house.

“While I understand the importance of the topic, I just wish we had a little more time to think of options,” Curry said.

Since the decision, Curry has been bombarded with people wanting to help. A donation jar is now set up at Kuppy’s Diner in town and $4,000 has already been raised.

“I have a line out the door of volunteers to make this a reality, donations, even in terms of materials from local businesses like Middletown Lumber,” Curry said.

“The mayor called me yesterday and explained what was going on and he was very emotional and asked us if we could help and we were more than glad to do so,” said Chris Nagle, manager of Middletown Lumber Inc.

Curry says the support from everyone in town is making a Christmas miracle happen and the Santa house will be ready in time for the tree lighting on Nov. 30.