Dozens of local Christmas carolers put their own twist on a holiday tradition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The pandemic has changed the way we do many things, so one group of people got creative with how they spread holiday cheer this year.

Dozens of carolers put their own twist on a holiday tradition. They sang Christmas carols from their cars. while stopping at a hospital and a senior citizen center. Some even decorated their cars.

Organizer, Tory Statz, says it was important to bring joy to people who can’t spend the holidays with loved ones.

“There’s been so many ups and downs, you know? Way more than a typical year should have and if we can keep some normalcy and some holiday spirit, with incorporating everybody in a safe way, that to me was what I wanted out of this the most.”

Statz says she was brought to tears by the number of people who showed up.