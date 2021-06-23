Duncannon bus service to celebrate school bus drivers in the community with test-drive event

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Rohrer Bus provides local school transportation for students in 20 districts in central and northeast Pennsylvania. On Saturday, June 26 they want to celebrate the drivers who keep those students safe every day they go to school.

Rohrer bus invites community members to try their hand at driving a school bus on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Rohrer Bus Duncannon Office 1515 State Road, Duncannon, PA 17020

Cumberland Valley High School 6746 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Lower Dauphin Middle School 251 Quarry Road, Hummelstown, PA 17036

East Pennsboro High School 425 W Shady Lane, Enola, PA 17025

“Don’t let the fear get to you. Don’t be afraid, go for it, try it,” Assistant Supervisor and Bus Driver for Cumberland Valley School District. “There’s no harm in trying it and you’ll find out, once you do, you won’t want to leave that driver’s seat.”

Anyone 21 or over with a valid driver’s license can test-drive for free. Applications will be available at all locations for those who are interested in becoming a bus driver.