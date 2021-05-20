East Pennsboro student wins Taco Bell scholarship

ENOLA (WHTM) — A local student is one of 26 students nationwide to win a Live Mas Scholarship from the Taco Bell Foundation.

East Pennsboro senior Emma Seibert won the $25,000 award, the highest amount awarded out of the more than 10,000 students that applied. The Live Mas Scholarship empowers recipients to pursue their passion through higher education.

Seibert is an aspiring neonatal nurse planning to attend Johns Hopkins University. Her passion is caring for others, especially infants. She eventually wants to become a registered nurse practitioner and be able to travel to locations with high birth mortality rates.

Seibert works at Taco Bell in Enola.

The Taco Bell Foundation’s Live Mas Scholarship is a passion-based scholarship that invites employees and any young fans between 16-26 to apply. The Taco Bell Foundation strives to help break down barriers to educate and inspire the next generation of America’s young leaders. This year’s prizes range from $5,000-$25,000 per student.