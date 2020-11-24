Efforts to provide food to families continues in Swatara Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Township police offices and members of the township board of supervisors delivered Thanksgiving meals on Monday to families that need a little extra help.

Tom Connolly, the board president, says it’s been a team effort for months.

“This is no one’s fault, but a lot of people are struggling,” said Connolly, “We don’t ask for proof that people are struggling, all we ask is how many adults and children live in the home.”

Connolly says they have been distributing food to township residents through a partnership with Swatara Fire and Rescue.

“The community has driven this success,” said Connolly, “They constantly make financial and non-perishable food donations.”

Connolly says they will continue to provide food, as long as there is a need.