Efforts to push for mascot name change continue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Allyn Rosenberger is a 2013 graduate of Susquehanna Township.

She began a petition on Change.org to bring more attention to the issue. “We have never been presented with a greater opportunity to affect change in our own community. Now is the time to replace the mascot name with something that reflects the diversity and the district values.”

Rosenberger says the main goal is for the district to replace the mascot name “Indians.”

“I am a firm believer, when you see injustice you have an obligation to speak out against it and Susquehanna’s racist mascot is undeniably an injustice,” she said, adding that she expects to garner 1,000 signatures to make the change.

Superintendent Dr. Tamara Willis said during Monday’s school board meeting that this is an important issue to address, but the top priority of the district right now is to get the new school year started in the fall, during the Covid-19 pandemic.