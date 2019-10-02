Elementary school students throw parade for custodians

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Large posters, cheers and a trail of hearts lined the halls at Silver Spring Elementary Wednesday afternoon, while students celebrated individuals that often go overlooked- custodians.

“We’re trying to give back to the community and we’re celebrating our custodians and all their hard work for us today because it’s National Custodians Day,” says 5th grader Johnny Blocher.

The idea started in Justine Reid’s 5th grade class. The kids watched a YouTube video with Kid President called “How To Change The World (a work in progress).”

“The quote was ‘The world is (changed by) ordinary people and little people living out big love,'” said 5th grader Dhaani Agarwal.

“We decided to try to make somebody’s day and we decided to do our custodians since they don’t get honored that much for all the hard work that they do,” said 5th grader Aiden Diehl.

The big day was planned by 5th graders, however, the whole school had parts to play.

“This is probably the first time this has ever happened in our school so we really hope our custodians like it,” said 5th grader Sagun Patel.

The students have been planning this day, every day, for the last month.

“Watching them start this on their own and finish it on their own has just been amazing,” Reid said.

All their hard work certainly paid off.

“We feel like we do a good job here at CV and they actually do appreciate us and they show us that they do, so it means a lot,” said custodian Ken McNaughton.

“I was so shocked. All these kids lined up all along the walls, down the hallways and just clapping for us and thanking us for doing our job. That’s what was great,” said custodian Jo Ann Berkheimer.