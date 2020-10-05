Elizabethtown Area School District awaiting coronavirus results

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Elizabethtown Area School District says it is now awaiting test results regarding a presumptive positive in the community in addition to another case that was discovered Monday morning at East High Street Elementary.

Out of precaution, all East High Street Elementary School classes will be held remotely.

The district says it hopes to reopen school on Wednesday if both cases return negative. If test results come back positive or have not been confirmed yet, however, the building will remain closed both Wednesday and Thursday (early dismissal day).

The district says that families will be notified once results return and a plan has been made.

