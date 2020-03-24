Live Now
Ephrata to close parks amid coronavirus outbreak

by: WHTM Staff

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — The borough announced on Tuesday that parks will be closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and emphasizes the importance of staying away from publicly occupied areas.

Below is a list of playgrounds that will be closed in the meanwhile:

  • Grater Park
  • Redcay Park
  • Brickyard Park
  • Pioneer View
  • Terraces Park (Irene Ave)
  • Bethany Park
  • Lincoln Heights Outdoor Recreation Area
  • Lincoln Heights tot lot Sycamore Acres Park

The Major Dick Winters Memorial Linear Park and the Bike Park remain open.

