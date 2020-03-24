Ephrata to close parks amid coronavirus outbreak

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — The borough announced on Tuesday that parks will be closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and emphasizes the importance of staying away from publicly occupied areas.

Below is a list of playgrounds that will be closed in the meanwhile:

Grater Park

Redcay Park

Brickyard Park

Pioneer View

Terraces Park (Irene Ave)

Bethany Park

Lincoln Heights Outdoor Recreation Area

Lincoln Heights tot lot Sycamore Acres Park

The Major Dick Winters Memorial Linear Park and the Bike Park remain open.