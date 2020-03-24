Ephrata to close parks amid coronavirus outbreak

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — The borough announced on Tuesday that parks will be closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and emphasizes the importance of staying away from publicly occupied areas.
Below is a list of playgrounds that will be closed in the meanwhile:
- Grater Park
- Redcay Park
- Brickyard Park
- Pioneer View
- Terraces Park (Irene Ave)
- Bethany Park
- Lincoln Heights Outdoor Recreation Area
- Lincoln Heights tot lot Sycamore Acres Park
The Major Dick Winters Memorial Linear Park and the Bike Park remain open.