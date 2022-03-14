YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Year of the Eucharist. That’s what the catholic church has declared 2022 all around the world.

You can get a look at a unique exhibition right here in the Midstate. This exhibition at St. Patrick’s in York is called Eucharistic Miracles of the World and was designed by a boy, Carlo Acutis who dies of leukemia at age 15.

“He wanted to spread about the miracles of the Eucharist. And what we see here are all the miracles that are present in the world. There’s actually 33 miracles depicted here that you could really go and visit,” Deacon Michael DeVivo said.

The exhibition runs through tomorrow. You can find more information through the link here.