$1 for six meals? Yes, if it’s a dollar to “Feed a Local Family” in Cumberland county

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — They say if something sounds too good to be true, it often is.

But in this case, the folks at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank say they’ve become so efficient at feeding the 300,000 food-insecure central Pennsylvanians, that they really can churn out six meals for every $1 donated to the organization’s “virtual food bank.”

Even better, Weis Markets is matching donations, providing unmatched feeding power to Midstaters who want to donate to help neighbors who don’t have the luxury of discussing what they’re going to have for dinner because they’re just wondering if they’re going to have dinner.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s Jennifer Sands and Matt Lentz, an assistant manager with Weis Markets, spoke live with us about what they’re doing to help — and what we can do.

You can learn more here about how to “Feed a Local Family.”