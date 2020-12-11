ABC27 and Orthopedic Institute of Pa. team up to feed local families

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Throughout the holiday season and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, ABC27 is teaming up with the Orthopedic Institute of Pa. and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to feed local families in need.

With the “Feed a Local Family” campaign, ABC27 and the food bank help provide holiday meals for thousands of Pennsylvanians.

With the help of local viewers and sponsors, families don’t need to worry about putting food on the table during what has been an extremely challenging year.

“This is something that is near and dear to us, we’ve been a part of this community for over fifty years, and we felt that it was something that we needed to do to support a community in need,” said OIP CEO Will Thompson.