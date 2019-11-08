Live Now
ABC27, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank ‘Feed a Local Family’ food drive

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – In the spirit of the holidays, ABC27 and Central Pennsylvania Food Bank are partnering with Weis Markets, Renewal by Andersen, Starbucks, and Arooga’s to help feed local families.

Join us by donating at one of the locations or anytime through the virtual food drive.

All proceeds go to needy families in local communities throughout the Midstate.

Some of the most needed items include:

  • Cranberry sauce
  • Stuffing mix
  • Instant mashed potatoes
  • Gravy
  • Applesauce
  • Canned vegetables
  • Canned fruits/mixed fruit
  • Juices (100% juice)
  • Canned tuna
  • Beef stews
  • Soups
  • Peanut butter
  • Jelly
  • Pasta
  • Tomato sauce
  • Kidney beans
  • Pancake mix

A virtual food drive is accepting online donations here. For a full list of locations to give beginning Monday, November 11, visit https://www.abc27.com/community/feed-a-local-family/.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank serves 135,000 individuals each month through a network of 1,400 partners and programs in 27 counties.

We kindly thank you for your support as we work together to help end hunger.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

