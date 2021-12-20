Feed a Local Family: 2021 holiday campaign donations total

(WHTM) — The Feed a Local Family 2021 holiday campaign has come to a close and abc27 can report that a total of $40,000 in donations were collected during its run.

The money raised equated to approximately 240,000 meals for local families and it was made possible thanks to this year’s sponsors which included Weis Markets, Donegal Insurance Group, Bob Means Plumbing, Transition Advisor Group, and Orrstown Bank.

