PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — abc27 and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank are joining together to make sure families throughout the Midstate don’t go hungry. abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo visited the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank volunteer center on Friday to talk about the effort.

“This year, as you know, inflation is putting the pinch on a lot of families, so we’re seeing even more people who are in need this year,” said Jennifer Sands, spokesperson for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Last year, the food bank provided 47 million meals to families in Pennsylvania.

Donegal Insurance Group employees were helping out at the food bank on Friday.

“We really like rolling up our sleeves and helping the community. We were sorting items, now we’re packing hundreds of boxes. It’s a good feeling as the holidays are coming,” said Jason Bugg with Donegal Insurance.

Learn more about Feed a Local Family at abc27.com/feedafamily.