Feed a Local Family: Bob Means Plumbing volunteers for Central Pa. Food Bank

(WHTM) — It’s the season of giving and right now the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is working hard to help feed families in need.

While monetary donations are always appreciated, volunteering is another great way to help others and connect with the community. Some of the folks from Bob Means Plumbing did just that.

“Taking care of our neighbors in need is at the core of our beliefs and who we are as a company,” President, Chris Patrick said. “When we found out about the needs that families in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties who really need help with a meal, we felt it was important to come out and do what we can.”

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is grateful for the added help this holiday season, as it has been showing both physically and financially. “We’ve been doing really well. Through the whole campaign, we raised $21,000 so far and that’s gonna give us over 125,000 meals worth of healthy foods that we are packing today,” Central Pa. Food Bank Executive Director Joe Arthur said. “Whatever you can spare is helpful and just know that for every one dollar, we can provide six healthy meals.”

To learn how you can help feed local families, visit the link here.