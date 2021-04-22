Feed a Local Family campaign raises enough money to feed 90k Midstate families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With the help of Midstaters, abc27 raised enough money to feed hundreds of families in the commonwealth.

During the Feed A Local Family campaign, we donated $4,500 to Central Pa. Food Bank. Weis Markets gave an additional $10,500 — which will provide 90,000 meals for Midstate families.

This comes during a time of great need.

“We expect demand to remain at record-high levels. They’re leveling off but we expect them to remain very high for at least the next two years,” said Jennifer Sands, of the Central Pa. Food Bank.

Donations are still being accepted. To do so, visit abc27.com/feedafamily.