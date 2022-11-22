HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank are joining together to make sure families throughout the Midstate don’t go hungry.

On Tuesday, abc27 meteorologist Dan Tomaso visited the food bank to check in ahead of Thanksgiving. Cargill employees were at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank helping out.

“[It’s important] because of the holiday, but it’s also important to us because this is the community which we live in, all of our employees live in, and we want to give back and we want to make a difference,” said Cargill Camp Hill General Manager Aaron Humes.

“It’s wonderful that we have the volunteers here, especially this time of year,” Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Spokesperson Jennifer Sands said. “With everybody feeling the pinch of inflation, those who are facing hunger are feeling it even harder, so this is a very important time to give back.”

Learn more about Feed a Local Family at abc27.com/feedafamily.