ABC27
Please enter a search term.
by: George Stockburger
Posted: Nov 14, 2023 / 11:52 AM EST
Updated: Nov 14, 2023 / 11:52 AM EST
abc27 and the Orthopedic Institute of Pennsylvania (OIP) are teaming up to help local families in need during the Feed A Local Family Campaign.
Head to abc27.com/FeedAFamily to make a donation to help families enjoy a meal this holiday season.
There are plenty of Advent calendars out there that are suited for the grownup set, representing a range of more mature interests.
The older generation may have difficulty when it comes to acclimating to smart technology, but our picks are sure to be enjoyed.
Even if you haven’t built a fire, the mantel is often a focal point in a room, so what better spot to decorate for Christmas?
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now