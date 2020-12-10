Feed a Local Family: Orthopedic Institute of Pennsylvania

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — ABC27 is partnering with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to raise money for people in need.

Last year around this time, the Food Bank was serving around 135,000 people. This year, that number has jumped to around 200,000, or about a 40 percent increase.

This week, we partnered with Orthopedic Institute of Pennsylvania (OIP) to generate donations to the Food Bank. OIP also donated $12,000 earlier this year, which equates to about 70,000 meals.

Every $1 donated can make 6 meals for people in need. For more information, click here.