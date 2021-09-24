Feed A Local Family: Virtual Food Drive Ends Today!

(WHTM) — September is Hunger Action Month, a time when the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank joins other Feeding America food banks across the country to raise awareness on the issue of hunger in our communities.

For most, a daily meal is just a choice of what to eat for dinner. However, for more than 300,000 people in Central Pennsylvania, a daily meal poses a very different type of choice. It is often an impossible choice between food and other critical needs such as utilities, housing, or medicine.

Joe Arthur, the executive director of the Central PA Food Bank, says today is the last day to participate in the ‘Feed a Family’ virtual food drive. Before it’s too late, you can go onto abc27’s website to pledge your donation to those in our area that are in need. This week, the drive was sponsored by Renewal By Andersen. General manager Linda Johnston says it means so much for her team to volunteer.

“Food is the easiest thing that we can donate and this year, it’s virtual! You can just go on to abc27 website, click the button and you don’t have to donate and a lot of money…whatever little bit you can donate certainly helps,” said said.

The COVID-19 crisis revealed how vulnerable so many Pennsylvanians are to hunger. Many are just one missed paycheck or medical emergency away from financial hardship.

While the signs of economic recovery are encouraging, food insecurity is still a stark reality for thousands of our neighbors. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is working with its network of more than 1,200 partner agencies and programs throughout 27 counties to bring food to individuals, families, children, seniors and veterans so they don’t have to make impossible choices and always have access to fresh, nutritious food.