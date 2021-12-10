Feed a Local Family: Volunteer Center at Central Pa. Food Bank

(WHTM) — It’s crunch time as we are approaching the holiday season and it’s time to really think about those of our families and friends in our area who are in need. We were joined by Jennifer Sands from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

“Well, it’s very important to us. Right now, there are about 337,000 people in central Pennsylvania who do face an impossible choice between buying groceries or paying for other critical expenses, especially now as we know prices are rising. So this makes things even more difficult and through this partnership with Orrstown Bank we can certainly make the holidays brighter for those in need,” Jennifer said.

This week, our sponsor was Orrstown Bank and Executive Vice President Luke Bernstein also joined us to talk about his motivation for giving a helping hand.

“When the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank said there are all these families in need this holiday season, we really wanted to step up and help and I think right now is so critical as people are making these difficult decisions. Eating should not be one of them. We should rally around these families, over 300,000 central Pennsylvania, that need our help by Christmas time and through the holiday season. We are going to try to do everything we can through volunteers and their contributions to pull together and those at home can still help. Together, we can make this a little bit more enjoyable for everyone this holiday season,” he said.

It’s not too late! If you’d still like to donate or sign up and volunteer, head to abc27.com/feedafamily. You have until December 17th to help out with this drive.