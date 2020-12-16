Feed a Local Family: Weis Markets

ABC27 teamed up with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to raise money to provide meals for people in need.
Each week, we partner with a different organization to help provide extra donations to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. This week we are partnering with Weis Markets.
Sunday, Dec. 20 is the last day to donate. If you’d like to donate, click here.
