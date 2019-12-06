Help ABC27, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank by donating to ‘Feed a Local Family’ food drive

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – In the spirit of the holidays, ABC27 and Central Pennsylvania Food Bank are partnering with Weis Markets, Renewal by Andersen, Starbucks, and Arooga’s to help feed local families.

Join us by donating at one of the locations or anytime through the virtual food drive.

All proceeds go to needy families in local communities throughout the Midstate.

A virtual food drive is accepting online donations here. For a full list of locations to give visit https://www.abc27.com/community/feed-a-local-family/.

Abc27 kindly thanks you for your support as we work together to help end hunger.