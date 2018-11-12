Help abc27 feed a local family

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - abc27 is helping Midstaters have a happy holiday season.

We're asking viewers to contribute to our Feed a Local Family campaign.

abc27 is partnering with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to collect non-perishable foods over the next five weeks.

Each week will feature a sponsor partner and a location to drop off donations. This week, our dropoff location is the Weis Market on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township.

H2O To Go is our sponsor.

We are looking for non-perishable donations of peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken, shelf-stable milk, and 100% fruit juice - to name a few. A full list of items we're looking is at abc27.com/feed-a-family.