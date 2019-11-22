Help Feed a Local Family

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – ABC27 and Central Pennsylvania Food Bank are partnering with Weis Markets, Renewal by Andersen, Starbucks, and Arooga’s to help feed local families this holiday season.

Join us by donating at one of several locations or anytime through the virtual food drive. All proceeds go to needy families in local communities throughout the Midstate.

Some of the most needed items include:

Cranberry sauce

Stuffing mix

Instant mashed potatoes

Gravy

Applesauce

Canned vegetables

Canned fruits/mixed fruit

Juices (100% juice)

Canned tuna

Beef stews

Soups

Peanut butter

Jelly

Pasta

Tomato sauce

Kidney beans

Pancake mix

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank serves 135,000 individuals each month through a network of 1,400 partners and programs in 27 counties.